Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley is expecting more attention from blockers this season after leading the NFL with 15.5 sacks last season.

It’s not like this will be new to Beasley. He was held without a sack in three postseason games, which means he needs to do a better job overcoming the extra blockers he’s already seeing.

“When they bring three, it’s pretty rough, but the main thing is realizing the play before the play actually happens,” Beasley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s when you realize what you are about to get and what’s going to be coming your way. That all goes into the game plan and getting ready throughout the week. I think being well-prepared will definitely help me to become more effective.”

Beasley was drafted eighth overall in 2015. He had four sacks and two forced fumbles in his rookie season. He forced six fumbles last year and returned one for a touchdown.

Falcons’ first-round draft pick Takkarist McKinley could take some of the blocking attention from Beasley, but he had shoulder surgery after the combine and might not be ready for training camp. The Falcons shouldn’t expect him to be a force on Day 1.

Unless another dominant pass rusher emerges, Beasley will have to beat those extra blockers on his own. That’s easier said than done. But one thing that wasn’t said during this conversation was “Super Bowl LI.” For Beasley and the Falcons, that’s progress.