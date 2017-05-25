Victor Cruz has found a new home.

According to NFL.com, the wide receiver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears. Cruz has played with the Giants since his career began in 2010. He’s caught 303 career passes, including 25 touchdowns, and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2011.

Cruz missed the last 10 games of 2014 with a torn patellar tendon and he missed the entire 2015 season with a calf injury. He caught 39 passes last season, and the Giants cut him in February. He complained earlier this week that the Giants didn’t throw him the ball so that it would be easier to cut him.

Cruz joins former teammate Rueben Randle, former Titan Kendall Wright and former Steeler Markus Weathon as new free-agent receivers on the Bears’ depth chart. Cameron Meredith projects as the top receiver. Depending on the development of Kevin White, who has played just four games so far in an injury-riddled two-year career, the No. 2 receiver spot could be wide open.

Perhaps the 30-year-old Cruz could bring a little salsa to the Windy City.