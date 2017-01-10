New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz saw first-hand just how good Aaron Rodgers is when his team suffered a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers quarterback in last Sunday’s NFC wild-card game.

Rodgers carved up the Giants defense for 362 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 38-13 win. For that reason, Cruz is picking the Packers to upset the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s divisional round.

Victor Cruz prediction: "I got to go Green Bay simply because the QB that doesn't sit out the week, he's firing on all cylinders.'' — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) January 10, 2017

Just like his TV commercials suggest, Rodgers has been on fire as of late. In his last three games, he has thrown for 1,009 yards and 12 touchdowns with no interceptions.

It’s also worth noting that the Cowboys defense hasn’t been the best in coverage. During the regular season, Dallas allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game (260) and the second-highest competition percentage to opposing quarterbacks (67.1).

Sunday’s game should be a good one, as the red-hot Rodgers takes on rookie sensation Dak Prescott.