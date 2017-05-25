Former New York Giants wideout Victor Cruz isn’t too happy with the team.

Cruz, 30, had a down year in 2016, catching 39 passes for 586 yards and one touchdown before the Giants decided to part ways with him.

Ask Cruz, though, and the Giants put on a bit of sabotage to hurt his numbers and make it easier to cut him, as he told The Breakfast Club (h/t Dan Benton of Giants Wire):

“I felt it all year long. Halfway through the year I’m ballin’, the other half I’m not getting the ball. And you’re just like, ‘what’s going on?’ It was like ‘ok, I see what’s happening. They don’t want me here anymore.’ A lot of people probably don’t know this… Let’s say I played well — was a 1,000-yard receiver last year — it would have been more difficult from a fan perspective to cut me. “If I am a 1,000-yard guy, they’re like ‘why are you cutting Cruz? He just 1,000 yards and five or six touchdowns. That doesn’t make sense.’ But if I have 500 yards or whatever the case may be, it’s a little easier on the fans.”

There are some holes in this line of thinking, to say the least. Cruz still received the third-most targets on the team a year ago. That he falls behind Odell Beckham Jr. and the upstart Sterling Shepard in this regard isn’t a shock.

And at Pro Football Focus, while the majority of Cruz’s targets came over the first eight weeks of the season, he had five games in a row from Week 9 on in which he only caught one of his multiple targets per game.

In other words, Cruz still doesn’t have another job after getting cut for multiple reasons. Airing out his grievances like this probably isn’t helping.