It seems like Victor Oladipo has finally met his match.

Oladipo, with his quickness, has been known to blow by NBA defenders time and time again, but he recently had that exact thing done to him at his own basketball camp.

Young K.J. Windham has some pretty sick handles, and the little kid schooled Oladipo by putting the ball right through his legs and then finishing at the rim.

Oladipo got owned on that sequence.