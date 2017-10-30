West Virginia football once had hopes of playing in a BCS game, but now, after being on the other end of a few close losses, the possibility of missing a bowl game altogether is in play.

And fans are not happy about it.

After the team’s most recent loss on Saturday — which came at the hands of Oklahoma State by a 50-39 margin — fans took to the streets to drink their sorrows away.

Unfortunately, that didn’t go over well with the police, who were forced to respond by shooting rubber bullets at the protesters.

Morgantown was a god damn warzone @WVUBarstool pic.twitter.com/UOLTd7zu41 — 5th Year (@5thYear) October 30, 2017

An ugly scene for sure.