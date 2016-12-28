It’s unlikely that Ray McDonald will ever play in the NFL again.

The former 49ers defensive tackle spent eight seasons with the team, until he was released after being investigated for sexual assault in 2014. He got another shot with the Bears, who took a flyer on him in March 2015. Just two months later, he was released after being arrested for domestic violence and child endangerment.

We now have video which shows what happened during that exchange with him and the mother of his child, and what took place is pretty horrific. McDonald cornered her in the dining room — while she was holding their two-month-old child — and eventually chased her as she ran to the bathroom screaming.

The video ends with the cops showing up and arresting McDonald, and the whole thing is pretty tough to watch.