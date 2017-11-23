Packers running back Aaron Jones was pulled over while driving in October, and was later charged with speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system after the traffic stop that took place in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

Video of the incident was recently obtained by TMZ Sports, and on Wednesday, it was released to the public. In it, a police officer who reportedly pulled Jones over for going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone was seen talking to the Packers running back, when he smelled marijuana. He then asked Jones the following question.

“You gonna be straight with me or not gonna be straight with me? Weed.”

Jones then came clean and admitted that he “was smoking it” earlier in the morning. He then took a field sobriety test, and stumbled a few times while doing so, appearing to be a bit off balance. Jones was then placed under arrest and handcuffed, which you can see in the video below.

Jones is currently sidelined with an MCL injury he suffered in the Packers’ Week 10 matchup against the Bears, which was reportedly going to keep him out of action for 3-6 weeks.

The legal case is certainly pending, as Jones has pleaded not guilty to all three charges, and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1 for a final pretrial hearing.