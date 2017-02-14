The final stretch of the Bills’ 2016 season is a time that both players and coaches alike would probably like to block out from memory.

The team lost four of its final five games, which led to Rex Ryan eventually being relieved of his head coaching duties. One of those aforementioned games resulted in the Bills losing to the Raiders in Oakland, 38-24. Judging by what happened before the game, we now have a better understanding as to why they lost.

The Bills really didn’t get off to a good start in the game, probably because they couldn’t even execute a simple pregame pep talk. Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman tried to rally his teammates on the defensive side of the ball, but unfortunately, they didn’t understand that they were supposed to do the chant along with him.

The result was an epic fail—which NFL Network’s “Sound FX” caught on camera and recently aired—and it’s pretty funny to watch:

That clip perfectly summed up the Bills’ 2016 season.