A disturbing video showing a Chargers security guard doing something he really shouldn’t have been doing while working has gone viral.

The video (which was obtained by Deadspin) shows a man, who appears to be an employee of Elite Security, with his hand in his pants during Sunday’s Raiders-Chargers game. He was standing near the Chargers cheerleaders at the time, and it sure looked like he was masturbating. He was looking around nervously while doing so, too, to make sure he wasn’t caught in the act.

You be the judge.

How about this savage cranking one out on the sidelines to the SD Chargers cheerleaders pic.twitter.com/7iZEA9i0R5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 20, 2016

The Chargers have issued a statement (via Deadspin) regarding the incident.

“We are aware of the disturbing actions of an Elite security staff member at Sunday’s game,” the Chargers said via a statement obtained by Deadspin. “We apologize to any fans who may have witnessed the incident. Elite Security is currently investigating the incident and has vowed to take immediate and appropriate action.”

Elite Security also released a statement of their own, and said that they’re looking into the matter.

“Elite has become aware of the social media post of inappropriate actions of an Elite staff member at Qualcomm Stadium on December 18th. Elite has employed thousands of people over the past 21 years, insists on the highest moral standards from our employees and regrets this isolated incident. Elite is currently investigating the incident and has no additional comment at this time.”

At the very least, this man should be fired at some point in the near future. Still, the embarrassment of having this video go viral, which shows him with his hand in his pants, is probably far worse.

