There’s been so much talk this week about the sparring session between Conor McGregor and boxing commentator Paulie Malignaggi.

Many insinuated that the session was nothing more than a publicity stunt to hype up McGregor in his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., and make fans believe he actually stands a chance (which he doesn’t).

Anyway, video of the sparring session has emerged, and it shows McGregor beating the hell out of Malignaggi.

The session ended with a knockdown of sorts — although it wasn’t via the traditional fashion we usually see. Instead, this was more of a pushdown, but you can judge for yourself.

For all the people who think @thenotoriousmma can't box. This is gonna be a FIGHT!!!! For those that don't know this is Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion. A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

Here’s some more footage of the sparring session.

Here is the video everyone wanted to see of Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

This is what McGregor-Mayweather will look like — except Malignaggi will be McGregor.