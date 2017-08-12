Quantcast
Video of Conor McGregor knocking down Paulie Malignaggi finally emerges
Posted by on August 12, 2017

There’s been so much talk this week about the sparring session between Conor McGregor and boxing commentator Paulie Malignaggi.

Many insinuated that the session was nothing more than a publicity stunt to hype up McGregor in his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., and make fans believe he actually stands a chance (which he doesn’t).

Anyway, video of the sparring session has emerged, and it shows McGregor beating the hell out of Malignaggi.

The session ended with a knockdown of sorts — although it wasn’t via the traditional fashion we usually see. Instead, this was more of a pushdown, but you can judge for yourself.

For all the people who think @thenotoriousmma can't box. This is gonna be a FIGHT!!!! For those that don't know this is Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion.

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on

Here’s some more footage of the sparring session.

This is what McGregor-Mayweather will look like — except Malignaggi will be McGregor.