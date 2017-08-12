There’s been so much talk this week about the sparring session between Conor McGregor and boxing commentator Paulie Malignaggi.
Many insinuated that the session was nothing more than a publicity stunt to hype up McGregor in his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., and make fans believe he actually stands a chance (which he doesn’t).
Anyway, video of the sparring session has emerged, and it shows McGregor beating the hell out of Malignaggi.
The session ended with a knockdown of sorts — although it wasn’t via the traditional fashion we usually see. Instead, this was more of a pushdown, but you can judge for yourself.
Here’s some more footage of the sparring session.
This is what McGregor-Mayweather will look like — except Malignaggi will be McGregor.