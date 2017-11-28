A disturbing video has recently gone viral, and it’s not a good look for the Georgia Tech football team.

The video (obtained by TMZ Sports) shows Yellow Jackets defensive backs Step Durham and Lance Austin getting into a heated altercation, and it doesn’t end well. In it, the two teammates squared up in the team’s training facility, with Durham knocking out his teammate with a vicious right hook. The punch caught Austin in the chin and he immediately hit the ground. Austin appeared to be knocked unconscious, and did not get up for awhile.

TMZ reached out to Georgia Tech for a statement, and this is what a spokesperson for the university had to say about it:

“Georgia Tech’s football coaching staff became aware of the incident between teammates and friends shortly after it occurred. Discipline was handled internally.”

It really is incredible that Durham wasn’t suspended for his role in the incident.