There’s some concern regarding the quadriceps injury Spurs star Kawhi Leonard has been attempting to recover from, as he missed the entire preseason, and it’s still unclear as to how long he could be out for.

And judging by how cautious he looked walking up stairs to board the team plane on Friday, it could be awhile until Leonard returns to the Spurs lineup.

The Spurs will likely be very careful about how they handle Leonard going forward, with the state of the franchise resting on his shoulders. Leonard, in the eyes of many, is believed to be the best two-way player in the NBA, and his athleticism and ability to move his feet so well are part of what makes him so dominant.

Don’t expect the Spurs to rush Leonard back from injury after watching him gingerly walk up the stairs in that video.