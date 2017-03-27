We all knew there was no way LaVar Ball would have ever been able to compete against Michael Jordan if the two played one-on-one.

If Jordan played him after having 18+ beers, on one leg and with a blindfold on, Ball probably still wouldn’t have been able to score a point against him. MJ is the GOAT and that’s all there is to it.

And now we have video to serve as proof.

A video recently surfaced which shows Ball playing in a pickup basketball game at a rec center in Chino Hills, California. Ball can be seen in the video wearing a No. 8 jersey, and even in this low-level pickup game, he wasn’t even the best player on the court. He struggled to even handle the ball at times.

Ball looked more like the player that averaged only 2.2 points per game at Washington State than the dominant force he professes to be.

