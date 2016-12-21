After watching the footage from Patriots receiver Michael Floyd’s DUI arrest which was recently released, we now have a better understanding as to why the Cardinals released him. It’s pretty disheartening.

Floyd clearly shouldn’t have been driving in Scottsdale, Arizona that night, as he was passed out at the wheel for two light cycles before a police officer walked up to his car. No matter how much he was drinking, in that state of fatigue, Floyd was a hazard on the road and put other drivers’ lives in danger.

It took a few knocks on his window from the officer to wake him up, and Floyd’s speech was clearly impaired as well. Watch and see for yourself.

Floyd was lucky to have been granted a “second chance” by the Patriots. Hopefully he makes good use of it and develops into the player he was touted to be coming out of Notre Dame.