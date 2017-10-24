NFC East matchups tend to feature out-of-control fans that think their actions have some sort of impact on what goes on in the field.

These type of physical altercations are nothing new, but with social media being so prevalent nowadays, and everyone having a camera phone, these fight videos now go viral.

Such is the case with one particular video from Monday night’s Redskins-Eagles game, when a Washington fan squared up with a Philly fan, and used a right cross to knock him out cold.

Check out the Eagles fans that were fighting each other (!) behind those two.