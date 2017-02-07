Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still hasn’t recovered the jersey he wore in Super Bowl LI, which appears to have been stolen from out of his locker.

The Patriots have authorities (including the Texas Rangers) currently investigating the matter, but they have come up empty-handed so far.

This is a big deal, as the jersey could be valued at roughly $1 million, according to Nina Mandell of For The Win.

We now have video which shows the moment when Brady realized his jersey went missing in the locker room, and it didn’t take him long to deduce that it was stolen.

“I put it in my bag,” he could be heard saying. “I absolutely 100 percent put it in my bag.”

At this point, it seems unlikely that the jersey will be recovered. Maybe Brady will be able to buy it on the black market. That would add an interesting spin to the situation.