Tom Brady always seems to know exactly what to say — no matter the situation, or the question he’s been asked.

Many have assumed Brady’s strong communication skills and smooth delivery were developed under the tutelage of Bill Belichick, who has mastered the art. But judging by an old video that has recently surfaced, we now know that Brady has always been a great speaker.

Brady was once named one of the “Bay Area’s hottest young players” by a local TV station, as a senior at Junipero Serra High School in 1994. The young quarterback gave a great interview, and we can now watch it in its entirety.

“Well, everybody tells me I have a pretty solid arm, which is good,” Brady said. “I’m pretty accurate with it. And I think I need to work on my speed a little bit, but hopefully that’ll come in time. Pretty good work ethic, so I think I could get the job done.”

Possibly Tom Brady's first ever media interview in the summer of 1994 🏈 #tbt @PadreAthletics @serrapadresfb pic.twitter.com/fvXKujqyLN — Serra High School (@SerraSanMateo) July 13, 2017

Pretty accurate scouting report as well.