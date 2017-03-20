Tom Brady’s game-worn Super Bowl jersey was recovered in Mexico on Monday, and now we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

And thankfully, in this day and age, not only do we know exactly who stole the jersey, but we also have video footage that shows the thief sneaking into the Patriots locker room.

The man has been identified as Mauricio Ortega, and he previously worked for “Diario La Prensa,” a Mexican news organization, but resigned on March 14. Ortega had full credentials for the game, which is how he was able to make his way into the Patriots locker room.

Video footage of the theft was released Monday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” which airs on FS1. In it, you can clearly see a man enter the locker room, holding a bag. Looking at the security footage, approximately 14 minutes later, he left with the same bag, but also appeared to have something tucked under his arm, which, we presume, was Brady’s jersey.

FS1, Jay Glazer release video of person allegedly leaving Patriots locker room with Tom Brady's jersey. pic.twitter.com/3dsjrv8NqH — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) March 20, 2017

Ortega is also believed to be the person of interest who stole Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey as well, but authorities are still looking into it.

