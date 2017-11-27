Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett suffered a knee injury on the sideline during Saturday’s game against Michigan when a cameraman collided with him.

And while the contact seemed to be accidental at first glance, head coach Urban Meyer seems to believe it was anything but, and he’s calling for an all-out investigation.

While the cameraman’s intent is unclear at this time, we can now attempt to judge for ourselves, as TMZ Sports was able to obtain video of the incident in question from an eyewitness who attended the game at Ohio Stadium. The video doesn’t show the cameraman knocking into Barrett, but it does show the Ohio State quarterback limping around afterward.

The Big Ten is currently investigating the incident.