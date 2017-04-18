One of the most underrated aspects that play a major role in sporting events is the equipment involved. In the NFL, we saw how big of a story Deflategate was, and how just a slight adjustment in psi makes such a large difference for quarterbacks.

The NBA has never really had an issue with their basketballs not being up to par, mainly because of how meticulous Spalding is when it comes to providing balls for games. The quality control, attention to detail and craftsmanship involved results in a perfect product, for every game.

Spalding recently produced a cool video showing how its balls are produced, from start to finish, and the process is much more in-depth than you might imagine. The video is broken up into three stages—or chapters—for your viewing pleasure.

Chapter I: The story begins at Horween Leather Company in Chicago, IL where the actual leather for the basketballs is made. This process includes sorting through the hydes for the correct thickness and size, coloring the leather, embossing the pebble basketball texture onto the leather, and finishing and drying.

Chapter II: The story highlights the product testing process at the Quality Testing Facility in Alexander City, AL. Before the basketballs are used in game-play, they go to this facility to be inflated, measured and go through a series of tests before being certified as an Official Game Ball. The performance tests include a Vertical Test to ensure the ball reaches the standard rebound height as well as waking the windings to ensure persistent rebounding.

Chapter III: The third chapter of the video takes us to the Golden State Warriors’ Practice Facility in Oakland, CA. This last chapter showcases the basketballs being used in team practices until the texture is broken in completely and it is ready for game-play. From there, three basketballs are selected by the equipment manager and the referees inspect them before choosing one to be utilized in the game.

We idolize the players on the court, but we should also appreciate all the hard work and craftsmanship that goes on behind the scenes. Spalding’s commitment to excellence is admirable, to say the least.