UNC was crowned national champion after Monday’s 71-65 win over Gonzaga in the 2017 National Championship game, but a lot of the talk that followed was about the call officials blew with under a minute remaining.

It happened when UNC was clinging to a 66-65 lead, with roughly 50 seconds left in the game, with Kennedy Meeks diving on the floor for a loose ball.

The officials eventually called a jump ball, as Meeks was fighting for the ball, but a replay shows that his hand was clearly out of bounds.

Watch where Kennedy Meeks' hands are before the timeout… pic.twitter.com/GCBpladbds — exhoopsprguy (@exhoopsPRguy) April 4, 2017

The Tar Heels eventually came away with the ball, and went on to score the last five points of the game. But that video shows that Gonzaga should’ve had an inbounds pass, rather than a jump ball.

About Matt Birch

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter