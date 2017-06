Rex Ryan initially stated that a man in a Nashville bar threw a margarita on him — sparking a heated altercation — but new video shows that’s not the case.

TMZ Sports was able to obtain video which shows Rex spilling a margarita on a guy, after brother Rob had already punched him in the face.

So it’s clear that the Ryan brothers were the aggressors. Will they now face assault charges? Stay tuned.

