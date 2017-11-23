The Vikings came prepared for their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Lions at Ford Field, regarding both their preparation for the game and the touchdown celebration that they entertained fans with.

Minnesota jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, as it looked like a team that was focused, and the players also executed their gameplan perfectly. They scored two touchdowns in a span of just over 90 seconds — the second of which came via Case Keenum running the read option, when he scampered into the end zone from nine yards out.

Keenum’s teammates followed him into the end zone for a great celebration, taking a seat and simulating a Thanksgiving meal, with Stefon Diggs jumping into the middle of their circle while clutching the football.

The Vikings' Thanksgiving TD celebration is AMAZING #MINvsDET pic.twitter.com/6HayBCoj4W — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 23, 2017

It’s moments like that one that make Thanksgiving Day football so great — even when the play on the field is a bit sloppy.