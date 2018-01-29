The Vikings aren’t playing in Super Bowl LII, but fans must still be in denial over the team’s loss in the NFC Championship game.

Vikings fans were seen in the stands at Super Bowl Opening Night — which is a bit weird, given that their team isn’t actually playing in the big game — and they attempted to steal the spotlight by doing a “Skol” chant.

It didn’t go well.

A handful of fans — no more than ten — tried to do the chant, and no one really even seemed to pay them any attention. Their futile attempt did not last long, either.

Some Vikings fans doing a Skol chant as the Eagles stand on stage, evidently forgetting that the Eagles stomped their ass out. pic.twitter.com/Vy21tNHo6t — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 30, 2018

Sure, they’re the hometown team, but someone needs to inform Vikings fans that the Patriots and Eagles are set to square off in Super Bowl LII — not their team.