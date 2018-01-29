The Vikings were one win away from becoming the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl on their home turf, but the team fell short.

Team owner Zygi Wilf is remaining confident and optimistic about the Vikings’ future, though. He appears to believe that the team will continue to build on its past success going forward. Wilf spoke with reporters on Monday, and explained how he feels about the team’s future.

“We’ve been in the business for 13 years and we have our ups and downs,” Wilf said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “Sure, it’s a couple days but afterward you look at the future and you realize that we’re at the top of the game and we’ll be knocking at the door many times.”

Wilf stated that no “major changes” will be made during the offseason, with head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman remaining put. Still, the team lost offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, and is faced with the dilemma of all three quarterbacks on the roster set to become free agents. Wilf, however, doesn’t seem fazed about the offseason moves the team will be making. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“Just continue what we’re doing,” Wilf said. “Continue what we’re doing with the people we’re doing it with and we’ll get there.”

It’s great to see that he’s remaining positive about the state of the franchise, but it’s hard to see the Vikings not taking a step back next season. The Packers will have Aaron Rodgers back healthy, and the Bears appear to be improving, so the NFC North appears to be among one of the most competitive divisions next season. The uncertainty about the quarterback position looms large for the Vikings as well. It will be interesting to see how it all unfolds.