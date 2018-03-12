Posted byon
The Vikings are making a strong push for Kirk Cousins, but that’s not the only veteran quarterback they’re interested in, apparently.
While reports are circulating about the Vikings possibly locking up Cousins with a three-year deal that would pay him roughly $27 million annually, we’ve now learned that the team also recently reached out to Drew Brees regarding his potential interest.
It’s unclear at this time if the Vikings are just doing their due diligence, or if they really do feel like they can land Brees.
And while it doesn’t look like Brees is going anywhere, the Saints haven’t signed him to a new contract yet, so of course other teams are reaching out about his availability.