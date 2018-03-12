The Vikings are making a strong push for Kirk Cousins, but that’s not the only veteran quarterback they’re interested in, apparently.

While reports are circulating about the Vikings possibly locking up Cousins with a three-year deal that would pay him roughly $27 million annually, we’ve now learned that the team also recently reached out to Drew Brees regarding his potential interest.

Just said on @nflnetwork: The #Vikings have made a call on Drew Brees, per league source. Their plan going into the day was to engage agents for all their QB options. Well, Brees is technically available. No stone unturned. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2018

.@TomPelissero says the #Vikings have reached out to Tom Condon on Drew Brees. I can add, so have the other QB-needy teams. #intrigue — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

It’s unclear at this time if the Vikings are just doing their due diligence, or if they really do feel like they can land Brees.

And while it doesn’t look like Brees is going anywhere, the Saints haven’t signed him to a new contract yet, so of course other teams are reaching out about his availability.