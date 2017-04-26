The Minnesota Vikings have a tough business decision to make when it comes to Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season after the scary leg injury over the summer before, one thought to possibly end his career.

According to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings aren’t likely to pick up his fifth-year option:

“The injury guarantee makes it tough to do,” said one source on the Vikings’ decision about whether to pick up the fifth-year option.”

This is an unfortunate turn of events for Bridgewater, but it makes sense the Vikings don’t want to guarantee a fifth year at $11 million when it’s hard to know if he’ll make it all the way back. Keep in mind the team gave up a huge amount just to trade for Sam Bradford at the last second just to remain competitive after Bridgewater’s injury.

The Vikings sound willing to re-sign Bridgewater at some point, but it’s hard to know what sort of deal he would want, let alone where he’ll be at in his recovery.

For now, the best Bridgewater can do is continue on his same recovery trek no matter what the Vikings do moving forward. The two sides seem likely to remain connected regardless of the fifth year.