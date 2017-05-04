Vin Scully is the greatest sports broadcaster of all-time and master storyteller, and sports fans should feel fortunate about being able to hear his amazing calls over a span of 67 years.

The Dodgers honored Scully with a huge ceremony before Wednesday night’s game against the Giants, and he was inducted into the Ring of Honor.

Dodgers greats such as Tommy Lasorda and Sandy Koufax were in attendance to witness Scully’s big moment, and it was a pretty great scene.

The team got creative in that instead of a number, Scully got a picture of a microphone for his icon that will be displayed at Dodger Stadium from now on.

The GOAT deserved that, and then some.