Even at 40 years of age, Vince Carter still plays with the same fire and passion that he always has.

Devin Booker learned that lesson on Tuesday night, when he was smothering Carter with some tough defense, and eventually fouled him.

Carter responded by elbowing Booker in the face, which made the Suns guard go down and hit the court hard. A skirmish then erupted.

Vince wasn't having it pic.twitter.com/DlUqe2byJv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2017

When it was all said and done, Carter received two technical fouls on the play (one for the elbow, and one for the ensuing confrontation with Alex Len) and was ejected. Len was also hit with a technical.