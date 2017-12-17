Vince Carter has played for seven teams during his NBA career, and the 40-year-old returned to the city where it all began for him in 1998.

Carter, who now plays for the Kings but was drafted by the Raptors, got a tremendous standing ovation from the fans at Air Canada Centre during Sunday’s game.

Vince Carter receives a standing ovation from the crowd in Toronto!#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/b6J57PubYU — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2017

This will likely be Carter’s final season in the league, so it was great to see Raptors fans show some love for him in what could have been his last game in Toronto. Carter spent the majority of his career playing for the Raptors, and was the team’s superstar. Fans clearly haven’t forgotten about his tenure there.