Pistons big man Blake Griffin has developed a reputation for flopping, which fans and players alike are both aware of.

Nuggets veteran Vince Carter poked fun at Griffin for exactly that during the recent matchup between the two teams, and it was pretty funny to watch.

It happened when Griffin was backing Carter down, with the 41-year-old getting whistled for reaching in. The officials may have viewed it to be a foul, but it was a fairly weak call, and Carter didn’t like it. So, he mocked Griffin by doing a funny flop display.

Carter’s impression was pretty great.