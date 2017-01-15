Texans 325-pound defensive tackle Vince Wilfork played against the team that he spent most of his career with on Saturday night in a Divisional Playoff game, and lost. That seems like a good reason to come full circle and call it quits.

Wilfork seemed to echo those sentiments, in talking to reporters after the game.

Vince Wilfork said "I think I have played my last NFL football game," but says he will take some time before making a final decision — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 15, 2017

This isn’t much of a surprise, as Wilfork was a non-factor in the game. He recorded one single tackle. Still, that was reminiscent of what he did during the rest of the season, during which he recorded just nine total tackles.

Wilfork had a long, productive career for a guy his size, and will still go out on top, as a two-time Super Bowl winner.