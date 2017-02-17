Former quarterback Vince Young has been in the news a lot recently, as the 33-year-old prepares to make his comeback, which apparently could start at the CFL level.

Someone isn’t all that thrilled about Young’s comeback, it seems, as shortly after his new agent announced they were in talks with a CFL team, TMZ posted video footage of his 2016 DWI arrest which took place in Austin, Texas, and it’s not pretty.

Young refused to go through the sobriety tests, and also declined to take a breathalyzer. At one point he even asked the cop, “Are we going to jail or not?”

The answer is yes.

Young was charged with DWI, but ended up getting put on probation, rather than serving jail time.

