Some of the best (and worst) trick shots come from the golf course, where drinking and whatever else often plays a role in how creative golfers can get.

The Instagram account golf_starz is known for posting some of those wacky trick shots, in an attempt to make them go viral.

The account, per usual, recently shared another trick shot, but this one looked to be fairly painful. Check out what happened when a golfer attempted to hit a shot off his buddy’s groin.

Say goodbye to having kids… 🏌️‍♂️🍒😲 #HeGone #GolfStarz A post shared by Golf Starz – The New Wave ™ (@golf_starz) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Right in the balls — ouch.