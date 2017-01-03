Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans is wisely going out on top after the team’s thrilling 35-24 win over Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.

Evans was set to lose two of his biggest weapons on offense—WR Isaiah Ford and TE Bucky Hodges—if he returns next season, and that could be one of the main reasons why he announced he’ll be declaring for the NFL Draft on Monday.

It’s hard to project what round he might be selected in. Evans is a project, that’s for sure, but he does have a nice blend of size and speed. And given how weak the 2017 draft class is at the QB position, Evans has a bit of leverage in that regard, and is likely taking advantage of it here. He’s a solid mid-round prospect.