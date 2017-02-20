Kings general manager Vlade Divac, after hearing all the criticism about the DeMarcus Cousins trade, appeared to reveal why the team made the move on Monday.

The team held a press conference on Monday to officially announce the trade, and Divac delivered a statement that talked about how “culture” is important in building a winning team, and how much “character matters.” This was clearly a reference to Cousins, who has had his issues with technical fouls and erupting during games.

Divac also revealed that the team had a better offer for Cousins two days ago, which makes literally zero sense, because why would the Kings not take that deal?

"I had a better deal two days ago." – Vlade Divac pic.twitter.com/xNzDch2K3W — AP (@Ananth_Pandian) February 20, 2017

So the timing wasn’t right, and the Kings had to settle for an offer that wasn’t as good? They really are a mess as far as the front office goes.