Kings general manager Vlade Divac, after hearing all the criticism about the DeMarcus Cousins trade, appeared to reveal why the team made the move on Monday.
The team held a press conference on Monday to officially announce the trade, and Divac delivered a statement that talked about how “culture” is important in building a winning team, and how much “character matters.” This was clearly a reference to Cousins, who has had his issues with technical fouls and erupting during games.
Divac also revealed that the team had a better offer for Cousins two days ago, which makes literally zero sense, because why would the Kings not take that deal?
So the timing wasn’t right, and the Kings had to settle for an offer that wasn’t as good? They really are a mess as far as the front office goes.