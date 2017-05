Tattoos and sports fans/players are a popular trend these days, as ink is a way for them to commemorate/show off moments in their life that were significant.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller recently got a pretty large tat, as a way of making sure the world knows that he won Super Bowl 50 MVP.

Miller had it done on his leg, and it features the Lombardi Trophy, and “MVP.”

As part of @Millerlite40's tattoo it features his autograph. I love it. Greatest moment of career. Until goes into HOF, IMO @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/82ddFululI — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) April 30, 2017

Von Miller got leg sleeves? pic.twitter.com/6TddJWMXcg — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 1, 2017

The ink fits the person well, that’s for sure.