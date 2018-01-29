Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has a bright future ahead of him, but he had to endure some rookie hazing from Von Miller during All-Star Weekend, it seems.

Miller explained a funny prank he played on Hunt after the Pro Bowl — a game in which the Broncos linebacker came up with the game-sealing strip sack — was over.

And he, apparently, found out Hunt’s room number. So, he had been charging his room service to the Chiefs running back’s room this week.

Hopefully Hunt sents Miller an invoice for that tab. Miller looks like a guy that can really eat.