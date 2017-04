It wasn’t easy to top Cam Newton, as far as Coachella garb goes. But Von Miller gave it his best shot this weekend.

Miller rocked a cowboy hat, fur vest, plenty of ice on his wrists and some Ugg-like shoes at the music festival, and made sure to post a photo of it on Instagram.

"Stay at the top like I'm stuck, that's just how I'm givin it up" #waitforthekicker A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

So who had the better outfit? You be the judge.

"į štâñd ØŪT į döñt ß1ËND įñ; whëñ į šâįd thât į MËÅNT 1T❗️" -FŪTŪRË #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Cam won that round. Not many guys could’ve pulled off that dress-looking outfit, but he did.