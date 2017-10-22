It’s time for the league to send a message to Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict that his dirty play on the field will not be tolerated.

Burfict — like Ndamukong Suh in the past — has found himself in too many “questionable” situations, and it’s no longer looking like the contact from his end is accidental.

The Bengals linebacker seems to have an affinity for targeting Steelers players, and Sunday’s matchup was no different. Watch him kick Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix in the helmet at the end of a play in the video below.

Two plays in and Vontaze Burfict kicks Rosie Nix after a play. Then points at Nix for some reason. #Steelers #Bengals pic.twitter.com/lioNLDDMvX — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 22, 2017

He even pointed at Nix afterward, which makes it even worse. The league needs to step in and suspend Burfict — it’s enough already.