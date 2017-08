You’d think that Vontaze Burfict would be saving his cheap shots for the regular season, but that’s not the case.

The Bengals held a practice at training camp on Tuesday, and Burfict, for some reason, put a cheap shot on running back Giovani Bernard. Burfict dove right at Gio’s legs, and that didn’t go over well with his teammates.

A brief skirmish erupted as a result.

That tiger just can’t change his stripes, and is still the same player he’s always been, regardless of what he says.