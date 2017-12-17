Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster attempted to poke fun at the blindside block he put on Vontaze Burfict in the Week 13 matchup, but the Bengals linebacker was not amused.

Smith-Schuster reenacted the hit and the taunt that followed late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, and did so to celebrate a touchdown in the end zone.

It didn’t take Burfict long to get wind of what happened, and he took to Twitter to seemingly voice his opinion about it — in the form of emojis.

Apparently, Burfict wants Smith-Schuster to keep quiet, judging by his choice of emojis.