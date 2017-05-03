Wade Phillips, now at 69 years of age, is likely in the midst of his final NFL job, being defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans.

So at this stage of his career, there’s no need for him to really hold back or try to impress others. That’s probably why he’s set to release a book — “Son of Bum” — in the near future.

Phillips released an excerpt to generate buzz for the book, as many do, and he picked a juicy bit to share with the public, which he did via Deadspin. It involved his thoughts on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and why then-assistant coach Jason Garrett was making more than he was (as defensive coordinator) in his time there. Here’s what it entailed:

“Jerry can do what he wants to do as owner, obviously. I just didn’t think it was right that an assistant coach (Garrett) was making more than a head coach,” “He could have paid me more. He had plenty of money. Still does. But he’s a businessman and his business side made that decision.”

Phillips made a great point there. Why Jones was being cheap remains a mystery. It’s not like Wade was a young, inexperienced coach at the time. He deserved to be paid well.