Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is old enough to be Rams head coach Sean McVay’s father, and the 69-year-old had a little fun with that fact on Twitter.

Rams have the only staff with DC on Medicare and HC in Daycare — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) February 2, 2017

McVay, 31, became the youngest head coach in NFL history when the Rams hired him last month. By bringing Phillips on board, at least McVay can combine his age with his defensive coordinator’s age and have it add up to 100.

The late Bum Phillips, father of Wade Phillips and a former NFL coach, seemed like the kind of guy who would be looking down, slapping his knee and laughing at his son’s little joke.

It remains to be seen, however, if Wade Phillips’ boss wants to see him in his office.