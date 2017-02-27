Warren Beatty had an epic fail to cap off the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday night, and it’s safe to say Steve Harvey is now off the hook for his award announcement gaffe.

Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner of “best picture,” and everyone went up to claim the prestigious award. The problem is that La La Land didn’t win — Moonlight did.

It was then announced that an error had been made, and that Moonlight was the actual winner. So after a brief period of shock and disbelief, the Moonlight crew made their way up to the stage, and the Oscar was then handed over to them. Here’s what the awkward scene looked like:

#Oscars shocker: Warren Beatty reads the wrong Best Picture winner, 'La La Land' didn't win — 'Moonlight' did. pic.twitter.com/iB6TLxyTn5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

Beatty explained that the envelope he had been given stated that Emma Stone and Moonlight had won the award, which he showed the audience. So clearly, he was set up to fail. It was either an inside job, or, most likely, an honest mistake, but a big one nonetheless.

The real loser here was the Moonlight crew, who got screwed out of their big moment in being honored with the best award of the night.