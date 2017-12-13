It didn’t take former NFL Network analyst Warren Sapp long to weigh in about the sexual assault allegations involving him and a former wardrobe stylist.

Sapp was implicated in a lawsuit filed by Jami Cantor, which alleges that he gave her sex toys as Christmas gifts, talked about his sex life in front of her, showed Cantor pictures of women he had sexual relations with and urinated in front of her in the restroom.

The Hall of Fame defensive end appeared on radio station 940-WINZ in Miami and attempted to tell his side of the story on Wednesday.

“I’m still tying to figure out where’s the sexual harassment?” Sapp told radio host Andy Slater on WINZ-AM, a sports talk station in the Miami area, as transcribed by A.J. Perez of USA Today.

Sapp also admitted that he gave sex toys as Christmas gifts to female colleagues, but insisted the gesture wasn’t “about sex.”

“We were sitting there around Christmas time and everybody brought a Christmas gift, a little holiday joy for everybody,” Sapp said. “So, my man had made a little novelty thing that looked like mascara, eyeliner and different things. Little toys for ladies that move around a little bit. I showed them pictures and (the makeup artists) said bring me some, so I brought them some for the makeup ladies.”

He then addressed the allegations against him regarding what Cantor claimed to have happened in a bathroom.

“I did walk in the bathroom, but I did not urinate in front of her,” Sapp said.

He continued:

“I didn’t pee in front of my wife and I was married to her for nine years,” Sapp said. “It’s just not something you (do). What is that about? It’s not cute. It’s not sexual. It’s not something you want to see. Last time I checked, if you ate some asparagus, it might stink.”

Sapp hasn’t worked for the NFL Network since 2015, when he served as an analyst. He was fired the day after Super Bowl XLIX due to being arrested for soliciting a prostitute and two counts of assault.

It’s interesting that Sapp addressed Cantor’s claims, as he’s not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, so he probably shouldn’t have said anything until he gives a deposition. Sapp clearly felt the need to clear the air, for whatever reason.