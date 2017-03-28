Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp will forever be known as one of the most athletic 300-pound NFLers to ever play the game.

And after recently watching a video he posted on Instagram Monday, I can attest he’s lost at least 50 pounds, and is still just as athletic, if not more.

Sapp is currently on vacation, and seems to be having a great time at the house he’s renting. In the aforementioned video he posted, the former pass-rusher backflipped into a pool, which is extremely impressive for his size.

Get Wet!! #SappNotFishing A post shared by Warren Sapp (@warrensapp) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

He also posted a second video, and I’m not really sure what to make of it, so I’ll just post it below. Going out on a limb here and concluding that alcohol was probably involved in some way.

Somebody Please tell me my G will be home when I get back!! #NoWayThisTrue #Cadillac3000 A post shared by Warren Sapp (@warrensapp) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

For the record, I’m not nearly as large as Sapp, and I can’t do a backflip to save my life, so props to him.

