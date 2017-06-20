Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp played in the NFL for 13 seasons, which, he believes took a toll on his mind and body.

As such, Sapp has chosen to make a pretty bold sacrifice to help ensure that others don’t wind up in the same spot in the future.

Sapp penned an essay in The Players’ Tribune, titled “Let’s Keep Making the Game Better,” and announced he’d be donating his brain to science.

Here’s an excerpt from it:

“I’ve also started to feel the effects of the hits that I took in my career. My memory ain’t what it used to be. And yeah, it’s scary to think that my brain could be deteriorating, and that maybe things like forgetting a grocery list, or how to get to a friend’s house I’ve been to a thousand times are just the tip of the iceberg. So when it comes to concussions, CTE and how we can make our game safer for future generations, I wanted to put my two cents in — to help leave the game better off than it was when I started playing.”

Memory loss seems to be a major issue for Sapp, and he focused on that. With CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) making headlines nearly every week, Sapp’s brave sacrifice will certainly be a benefit to future NFLers in the years to come.

While some have questioned Sapp’s motives for other issues in the past, what he’s doing here is tremendous, and will have a profound effect on how the game of football is played in the future.