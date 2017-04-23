Most NFL analysts and draftniks alike agree that Texas A&M product Myles Garrett is polished and worthy of the No. 1 pick in the 2017 Draft.

But not Warren Sapp, who hasn’t been in the news much recently, and maybe he figured a hot take was the best way to accomplish that.

Sapp sat down with ESPN’s Adam Schefter in an interview, and discussed whether or not the Browns should take Garrett for the first overall pick. Here’s what he had to say about it.

“I don’t see it from this kid. I see the splash plays — everybody gets those. Where’s the game he took over? Where? Any defensive lineman who’s the No. 1 pick, you turn up and you say, ‘There it is!’ This kid, no, I don’t. I’m a pretty plain and frank guy, and I watch the tape and he disappears. I watch the tape and he absolutely disappears.”

He didn’t stop there, either.

“I see a lazy kid that makes four plays a game. This is the No. 1 guy? No, no, no. This ain’t even close.”

The funny thing is I agree with Sapp on some level. I think he may have sensationalized his criticism a bit, to stand out among everyone else, but I don’t see Garrett as the surefire No. 1 pick, and he may not even be the best pass-rusher in the draft.